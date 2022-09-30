Firefighters Say Measure V Is Misleading

Measure V on the November ballot is described by Nevada County as a “Wildfire Prevention, Emergency Services, and Disaster Readiness” measure. But local firefighters say the county is misleading voters by promoting it as a “fire tax”. The president of the Local 3800 Union, Clayton Thomas, says many will think some of the funding from the sales tax increase will also go toward fire suppression efforts for local departments. But he says departments won’t get any of the new revenue. He says the majority of the money will fund vegetation management and fuel breaks….

click to listen to Clayton Thomas

Thomas says the Measure V campaign could also hurt efforts to pass future parcel tax increases for fire departments…

click to listen to Clayton Thomas

Thomas also stressed that firefighters are not necessarily urging a “no” vote and aren’t taking a formal stance on the measure. He says they were intending to stay out of the conversation until they saw signs pop up all over the county stating that a “yes” vote will save homes. They say Measure V won’t, but could certainly harm their ability to do so.