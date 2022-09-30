< Back to All News

Firefighters Say Measure V Is Misleading

Posted: Sep. 30, 2022 12:25 PM PDT

Measure V on the November ballot is described by Nevada County as a “Wildfire Prevention, Emergency Services, and Disaster Readiness” measure. But local firefighters say the county is misleading voters by promoting it as a “fire tax”. The president of the Local 3800 Union, Clayton Thomas, says many will think some of the funding from the sales tax increase will also go toward fire suppression efforts for local departments. But he says departments won’t get any of the new revenue. He says the majority of the money will fund vegetation management and fuel breaks….

click to listen to Clayton Thomas

Thomas says the Measure V campaign could also hurt efforts to pass future parcel tax increases for fire departments…

click to listen to Clayton Thomas

Thomas also stressed that firefighters are not necessarily urging a “no” vote and aren’t taking a formal stance on the measure. He says they were intending to stay out of the conversation until they saw signs pop up all over the county stating that a “yes” vote will save homes. They say Measure V won’t, but could certainly harm their ability to do so.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha