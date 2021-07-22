Fires Equal Reminders to Prepare

With wildfire raging Plumas and Alpine counties and a close call in Yuba County, fire officials and community leaders are urging you to be sure you are ready when conditions are extreme. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says that the national weather service makes the call when issuing weather concerns. She says the first communication goes out three days ahead of potential danger.*

Then within 24 hours of extreme heat, low humidity, and strong winds the status is upgraded to a Red Flag Warning. That is when it is most important for people to be aware of potential problems and multiple routes in case of evacuation.

Wolfe says it is also important people know their evacuation zone on Zonehaven to assist with evacuation notification; and it is important to update contact information in the CODE RED System.

Wolfe also says part of situational awareness is preparing to evacuate.

Communicating with your family and friends about your location and status is also important.

Links to Know Your Zone, Ready Set Go, Code Red, and The Ready Nevada County Dashboard are located on ReadyNevadaCounty.org