FireSafe Council to Honor Award Winners

Posted: Mar. 15, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

An opportunity to share a great meal, honor locals for their work with fire prevention, and raise money for the FireSafeCouncil of Nevada County. Executive Director, Joanne Drummond , says the honors are taking place at the 11th annual Culinary Adventure Fundraiser.

Following the dinner,the Council will recoginze, Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Program Manager, John Gulserian for his work with Local Hazard Mitigation.

The Council will also recognize the Lake of the Pines Association as the Firewise Community of the Year.

Lake Vera/Round Mountain Neighborhood Association President, Jim Hurley will also be honored.

A special recognition award is going to Susann Grace for her tireless support of victims from the October Wind Complex fires.

Her work provided clothing, furniture, and supplies for those who lost everything during the fires.

The Culinary Adventure fundraiser is set for April 6th at the Miner’s Foundry. For more information visit areyoufiresafe.com

 

