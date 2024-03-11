< Back to All News

Firewise Communities Also Active During Winter

Posted: Mar. 11, 2024 12:07 AM PDT

For the second straight year, strong snowstorms have hit the Sierra late in the season, although not as low as a year ago in Nevada County. And that should also mean a later start to the wildfire season. But local Fire Safe Council Prevention and Safety Manager, Jim Mathias, says they’ve managed to stay active in certain areas…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County was established back in 1998. And Mathias says although the number of Firewise Communities has grown to the highest level of any area, the certification process is still rigorous…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

Mathias says one of the biggest growth areas for Firewise Communities has been in the Eastern County, including Truckee. He also mentions that if you live in one and have the state’s FAIR insurance plan you can get up to a 24 and a half percent discount.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha