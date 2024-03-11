Firewise Communities Also Active During Winter

For the second straight year, strong snowstorms have hit the Sierra late in the season, although not as low as a year ago in Nevada County. And that should also mean a later start to the wildfire season. But local Fire Safe Council Prevention and Safety Manager, Jim Mathias, says they’ve managed to stay active in certain areas…

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County was established back in 1998. And Mathias says although the number of Firewise Communities has grown to the highest level of any area, the certification process is still rigorous…

Mathias says one of the biggest growth areas for Firewise Communities has been in the Eastern County, including Truckee. He also mentions that if you live in one and have the state’s FAIR insurance plan you can get up to a 24 and a half percent discount.