Firewise Communities Get 26 Micro-Grants

Posted: Sep. 2, 2022 12:31 PM PDT

It’s now been over eight months since the major low-elevation snow event in Nevada County, referred to by some as “snowmagedden”. But cleanup is still needed. So, the county’s Office of Emergency Services Director, Craig Griesbach, says 26 micro-grants have been awarded to Firewise Communities toward reducing the wildfire risk….

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

OES received 76 applications for the program from 35 Firewise Communities in both western and eastern Nevada County. At 36-hundred dollars per award, Griesbach says the intent of the micro-grants is to provide them with a boost to support ongoing efforts in creating more resilient neighborhoods. He says the need for abatement still outpaces public resources that are currently available…

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

Officials say funding to address evacuation routes was the most pressing need identified by applicants. And the vast majority of grant proposals indicated that the small investment would be matched many times over with in-kind labor provided by residents, with ten of the grants awarded in this category.

