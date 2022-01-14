< Back to All News

Firewise Communities Greatly Expanding This Year

Posted: Jan. 14, 2022 1:42 PM PST

The number of Firewise Communities in Nevada County is greatly expanding this year, as the wildfire seasons continue to be larger and more explosive. County Supervisors have approved spending plans for the next two years that will add 40 more Communities for 2022. The 55-thousand dollars comes from a Federal Government program, enacted in 2000. It provides transitional assistance to rural counties affected by the decline in revenue from timber harvests on federal lands. Local Fire Safe Council Executive Director, Jamie Jones, told the Board there are also new guidelines allowing more individual Communities to be created…

click to listen to Jamie Jones

In commenting to the Board how much he’d like to be part of a Firewise Community, Alta Sierra resident Larik Butyrin also wondered how much the tree damage from the snowstorm will make the job even more challenging…

click to listen to Larik Butyrin

There are currently 71 Firewise Communities in Nevada County.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha