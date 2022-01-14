Firewise Communities Greatly Expanding This Year

The number of Firewise Communities in Nevada County is greatly expanding this year, as the wildfire seasons continue to be larger and more explosive. County Supervisors have approved spending plans for the next two years that will add 40 more Communities for 2022. The 55-thousand dollars comes from a Federal Government program, enacted in 2000. It provides transitional assistance to rural counties affected by the decline in revenue from timber harvests on federal lands. Local Fire Safe Council Executive Director, Jamie Jones, told the Board there are also new guidelines allowing more individual Communities to be created…

In commenting to the Board how much he’d like to be part of a Firewise Community, Alta Sierra resident Larik Butyrin also wondered how much the tree damage from the snowstorm will make the job even more challenging…

There are currently 71 Firewise Communities in Nevada County.