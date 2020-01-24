< Back to All News

Firewood Equipment Stolen, Found

Posted: Jan. 24, 2020 11:34 AM PST

Nevada County almost lost their program that provides firewood for seniors in a blink of an eye, thanks to some thieves. Gold Country Community Services Executive Director Janeth Marroletti says around 4pm yesterday (Thursday), there appeared to be a break-in at their storage yard, and an entire shipping container was taken in a matter of minutes…

Listen to Janeth Marroletti 1

That shipping container contained items that were just given to them, including splitters, wheelbarrows, chainsaws, and other tools. This (Friday) morning, they got a call saying the container was found in southern California and is in the process of being returned. Marroletti says even though they are getting their stuff back, the whole incident has caused her quite a bit of anxiety…

Listen to Janeth Marroletti 2

There were no security cameras, and Marroletti says they might have to buy some now, although she’d rather spend the money on seniors getting firewood. It’s still not known who took the equipment, or if the thieves even knew what was inside when they stole the container.

–gf

