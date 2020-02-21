Firewood Program Film Release Party Saturday

It’s a documentary film about firewood. More specifically, a short film featuring the Gold Country Community Services Senior Firewood Program. The twelve-minute film is being released this evening, and a watch party is being held to benefit the program. Gold Country Community Services Executive Director Janeth Marroletti says the idea for a film came from one her friends…

Listen to Janeth Marroletti 1

Instead, Nevada County Media got involved and made it into a short documentary, celebrating its 40 years. Marroletti says the release party is just that, a party, with beer, wine, and food..

Listen to Janeth Marroletti 2

The event is tomorrow at the Nevada Theater. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets will be available at the door.

–gf