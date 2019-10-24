< Back to All News

Firewood Spill Clogs Golden Center Freeway Traffic

Posted: Oct. 23, 2019 6:30 PM PDT

A major backup on the Golden Center Freeway Wednesday morning, from a solo vehicle accident. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it happened in the northbound direction near Gold Flat Road at around 10:15…

Steele says the driver lost control and hit an embankment off the road. The truck and trailer then went back across the freeway, hit a guardrail, jacknifed, and spilled an entire large load of firewood, blocking both lanes…

Steele says it helped that there were no injuries. The name of the driver was not available.

