Fireworks Ban Enforcement Underway Here

So-called “safe and sane” fireworks are now on sale, but not in Nevada County. With the growing annual wildfire threat, a ban on all fireworks was passed for unincorporated areas eight years ago and seven years in Grass Valley and Nevada City. And a task force was formed six years ago to enforce the ordinances. It consists of local fire districts and law enforcement agencies. County Consolidated Fire Marshall, Patrick Mason, says they begin ramping things up Saturday night and continue through Fourth of July…

Meanwhile, Mason says there's been a growing effectiveness of the bans…

Mason says most of the complaints are related to fire fears, instead of other safety concerns, or due to noise. Cal Fire says in the last decade over 20-thousand acres have burned statewide with fireworks being the primary ignition source. That’s a total of over 59-million dollars in property loss.