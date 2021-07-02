Fireworks Patrols Already Out In Nevada County

Enforcement of the fireworks ban in Nevada County doesn’t wait until the Fourth of July. Speaking on “On the Town”, Consolidated Fire District Fire Marshall Terry McMahon says their specially-formed Task Force usually begins patrols two or three nights before then. He says a number of fire officials are also sworn law enforcement officers, including him…

Of course, you can still buy so-called Safe and Sane fireworks in neighboring counties, including Yuba and Sutter Counties, although not in unincorporated Placer County.

But firing them off here remains illegal. McMahon says they continue to get a lot of complaints from neighbors each year. And he wants residents to get involved right away…

As always, residents are urged to view publicly-sanctioned fireworks displays, which also help discourage personal use, as well as keep the fire danger down.