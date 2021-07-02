< Back to All News

Fireworks Patrols Already Out In Nevada County

Posted: Jul. 2, 2021 12:46 AM PDT

Enforcement of the fireworks ban in Nevada County doesn’t wait until the Fourth of July. Speaking on “On the Town”, Consolidated Fire District Fire Marshall Terry McMahon says their specially-formed Task Force usually begins patrols two or three nights before then. He says a number of fire officials are also sworn law enforcement officers, including him…

click to listen to Terry McMahon

Of course, you can still buy so-called Safe and Sane fireworks in neighboring counties, including Yuba and Sutter Counties, although not in unincorporated Placer County.
But firing them off here remains illegal. McMahon says they continue to get a lot of complaints from neighbors each year. And he wants residents to get involved right away…

click to listen to Terry McMahon

As always, residents are urged to view publicly-sanctioned fireworks displays, which also help discourage personal use, as well as keep the fire danger down.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha