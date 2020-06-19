Fireworks Show Still Happening

It’ll be a Fourth of July like no other, including in Nevada County. But it won’t be a virtual one either. Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout says there will still be a fireworks show. It won’t be at the Fairgrounds, but at the County Airport…

Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Swarthout also says that no public money will be needed, thanks to a donation campaign spearheaded by local officials. Meanwhile, she says another traditional celebration will also still be happening, although also in a decidedly different type of setting designed to maintain social distancing. It’s referred to as a car or mobile parade through the streets of Grass Valley and Nevada City…

Swarthout says the exact route is still being worked out.