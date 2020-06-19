< Back to All News

Fireworks Show Still Happening

Posted: Jun. 19, 2020 12:09 AM PDT

It’ll be a Fourth of July like no other, including in Nevada County. But it won’t be a virtual one either. Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout says there will still be a fireworks show. It won’t be at the Fairgrounds, but at the County Airport…

click to listen to Mayor Swarthout

Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Swarthout also says that no public money will be needed, thanks to a donation campaign spearheaded by local officials. Meanwhile, she says another traditional celebration will also still be happening, although also in a decidedly different type of setting designed to maintain social distancing. It’s referred to as a car or mobile parade through the streets of Grass Valley and Nevada City…

click to listen to Mayor Swarthout

Swarthout says the exact route is still being worked out.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha