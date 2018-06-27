< Back to All News

Firm Hired to do Cannabis Ordinance E-I-R

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

The next step for a Nevada County cannabis ordinance is to address environmental regulations. The Board of Supervisors has approved the hiring of a firm to prepare an Environmental Impact Report, but growers, who were hoping to have regulations in place for this growing season, are now worrying about next year. Nevada County Cannabis Alliance Executive Director Diana Gamzon addressed the board at yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) meeting…

Listen to Diana Gamzon

Planning Director Brian Foss says they looked at five different companies for the E-I-R, and the one they selected promised the earliest completion…

Listen to Brian Foss

Kemley-Horn is the firm selected. They are headquartered in North Carolina, but have offices in Sacramento and Reno. They also did the Environmental Impact Report for Nevada County’s housing element.

–gf

