First Air Quality Health Advisory Issued

Despite the early start of massive wildfires in the North State, this is the first time this summer that an Air Quality Health Advisory has been issued by the local district, which also includes Plumas and Sierra Counties. Gretchen Bennett, with the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District Office in Grass Valley, says Western Nevada County still looks good. But bad air was reported in the Eastern County for the first time, over the past weekend, which includes Truckee….

Bennett says the smoke in this area is primarily from the Dixie Fire, the largest wildfire so far this season. And it’s hard to say if or when the smoke could drift down into the western county, which includes Grass Valley and Nevada City…

The district says exposure to elevated fine particulate matter in smoke can result in eye and throat irritation, headaches, nausea, shortness of breath, congestion, coughing, impaired lung function and even chest pain.