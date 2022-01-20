First Announced Candidate For County Assessor

With Sue Horne retiring, the first candidate is making the case for being Nevada County’s next Assessor. Rolf Kleinhans has been the Chief Fiscal and Administration officer for the Sheriff’s Department for the last 10 years. He’s also currently the president of the California Association of Public Administrators, Guardians, and Conservators…

Kleinhans also cites his knowledge of local property assessments, which usually show a steady climb…

Kleinhans has also been a past president of the County Association of Realtors. Horne is wrapping up her third four-year term and is also endorsing Kleinhans. The election is in June.