< Back to All News

First Announced Candidate For County Assessor

Posted: Jan. 19, 2022 5:12 PM PST

With Sue Horne retiring, the first candidate is making the case for being Nevada County’s next Assessor. Rolf Kleinhans has been the Chief Fiscal and Administration officer for the Sheriff’s Department for the last 10 years. He’s also currently the president of the California Association of Public Administrators, Guardians, and Conservators…

click to listen to Rolf Kleinhans

Kleinhans also cites his knowledge of local property assessments, which usually show a steady climb…

click to listen to Rolf Kleinhans

Kleinhans has also been a past president of the County Association of Realtors. Horne is wrapping up her third four-year term and is also endorsing Kleinhans. The election is in June.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha