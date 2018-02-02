First Announced Challenger For N-C Council Seat

Just four months before the election, the first challenger for two open seats on the Nevada City Council has announced her candidacy. This is the first time Pauli Halstead has run for public office. She describes herself as a community activist, including finding what she calls balanced solutions for the homeless population, as well as affordable housing for all residents…

click to listen to Pauli Halstead

Halstead has also been on the Sierra Roots Board of Directors and opened the Streicher House for the homeless in 2015, before it ceased operations last year. She’s currently a property manager in Grass Valley. Looking at other issues, she says cannabis businesses could be an economic boost for Nevada City, if phased in properly…

click to listen to Pauli Halstead

Halstead says she’s also concerned about a smooth transition for city government, in light of recent staff turnover. The two open seats on the Nevada City Council are currently occupied by Mayor Duane Strawser, who still hasn’t decided whether he’ll seek another term. Council member Evans Phelps announced at a recent meeting that she is seeking re-election.