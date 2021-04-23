First Annual BYLT NatureFest This Weekend

One of the most popular weekends of the year for outdoor events in Nevada County also includes the First Annual NatureFest from the Bear Yuba Land Trust. Community Engagement Manager Felicia Dunn says it’s set up at four local trailheads on Saturday, when the weather is expected to still be dry…

click to listen to Felicia Dunn

Dunn says self-guided fun and activities will be available at the Cascade Canal, Litton, Wolf Creek, and Alan Thiesen Trails. You’re asked to register, for free, at just one trail. More specific information about degree of difficulty is available on the BYLT website…

click to listen to Felicia Dunn

During the event, participants will receive a Nature Journal and there’ll also be a Scavenger Hunt, among other goodies that’ll be available. Hikers are, of course, also encouraged to wear a mask if a trail is crowded. NatureFest is from 8am to 1pm on Saturday.