< Back to All News

First Annual Floating Pumpkin Patch This Weekend

Posted: Oct. 27, 2023 12:25 AM PDT

Among the numerous Halloween weekend options in Nevada County is a new one. The Gold Country YMCA is partnering up with the cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City to host their First Annual Floating Pumpkin Patch. That’s at the Memorial Pool and the pool’s Program Director, Alisha Lester, is expecting a good turnout…

click to listen to Alisha Lester

Free pumpkins are available on a first-come-first-served basis in the smaller activities pool, which is only one-to-four-feet deep. Lester says a decorating station will be available, as well as a face painting station. And after you’re done with swimming, there’s also a free “trunk or treat”…

click to listen to Alisha Lester

A food truck is also near the pool entrance for items with a separate purchase price. The Floating Pumpkin Patch is Saturday, at the Memorial Pool in Grass Valley, from 11:30am to 4:30pm. It’s five dollars per person or 20 dollars for four people.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha