First Annual Floating Pumpkin Patch This Weekend

Among the numerous Halloween weekend options in Nevada County is a new one. The Gold Country YMCA is partnering up with the cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City to host their First Annual Floating Pumpkin Patch. That’s at the Memorial Pool and the pool’s Program Director, Alisha Lester, is expecting a good turnout…

Free pumpkins are available on a first-come-first-served basis in the smaller activities pool, which is only one-to-four-feet deep. Lester says a decorating station will be available, as well as a face painting station. And after you’re done with swimming, there’s also a free “trunk or treat”…

A food truck is also near the pool entrance for items with a separate purchase price. The Floating Pumpkin Patch is Saturday, at the Memorial Pool in Grass Valley, from 11:30am to 4:30pm. It’s five dollars per person or 20 dollars for four people.