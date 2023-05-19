< Back to All News

First Assembly 1 Replacement Candidate Announces

Posted: May. 19, 2023 2:17 PM PDT

With Megan Dahle running for her husband Brian’s soon-to-be-vacated State Senate seat next year, the first Republican replacement candidate has already emerged. Heather Hadwick is a farmer and small business owner living in Modoc County, in Assembly District One. And she says tax hikes and increased regulations have made applying for and running a business less affordable. She says she’d like to be assigned to a committee to address this…

click to listen to Heather Hadwick

Hadwick says education is also a passionate issue for her. As a former teacher and school board president, she’d push for more support to reduce the chronic instructor shortage, especially in rural areas…

click to listen to Heather Hadwick

Hadwick says she’ll also push for more job creation. That includes simplifying the process for getting trade-related employment, such as construction work, plumbers, and electricians.

