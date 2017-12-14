First Baptist Church Hosts Christmas Concerts

It’s a very lively up-tempo Christmas concert that has become a local tradition. The First Baptist Church in Grass Valley presents ‘A Very Merry Christmas’. The show was the brainchild of Mark Nunn 34 years ago in the Bay Area, and then he brought the show with him when he moved to Nevada County. Nunn says they’ll have a lot of variety of songs that people of any age can enjoy…

Nunn and his wife have six children, and they are all in the production. Austin Nunn is also directing, and says they always change things up in the show from year to year…

There will be four performances each featuring over 70 choir members and other musicians and performers–Saturday and Sunday at 2pm and 7pm. The shows run about an hour and half, and admission is free. First Baptist Church is located at 1866 Ridge Road in Grass Valley–across the street from Nevada Union High School.

