First Commercial Winery Site Is Now A Landmark

Posted: Jun. 27, 2022 12:16 AM PDT

The site of the first commercial winery is one of the latest landmarks designated by Nevada County Supervisors, in coordination with the Historical Landmarks Commission. And it came to light through research from commission member Bernie Zimmerman. As a home winemaker, he says he got to wondering about the county’s manufacturing background…

click to listen to Bernie Zimmerman

Zimmerman says over 100-thousand grapevines were originally planted. That included by Augustine Isoard, who opened the original commercial winery on Broad Street in Nevada City, where Novak’s Menswear is now located….

click to listen to Bernie Zimmerman

Zimmerman says 50-thousand gallons were reportedly made in the county in 1870 and the original Nevada City Winery was established around 1880. A plaque sponsored by the Celio family, the current owners of the Novak’s building, will be dedicated later this year. Meanwhile, plaques for the Nevada City African Methodist Episcopal Church site, as well as for the Chinese rail workers, will also be dedicated later on. The rail workers helped build the Narrow Gauge Railroad.

