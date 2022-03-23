< Back to All News

First Countywide Broadband Survey Launched

Posted: Mar. 23, 2022 12:09 AM PDT

With millions more dollars in government grant money becoming available this year, Nevada County wants a more precise assessment of its broadband needs. All residents and businesses are being asked to participate in the first-ever countywide survey to better determine high-speed internet availability and reliability. County Chief Information Officer, Steve Monaghan, says other surveys have only been conducted by providers for their specific project areas…

click to listen to Steve Monaghan

You can find the survey on “My Nevada County dot-com”. Monaghan says it takes less than five minutes to fill out. And respondents who have internet access will also be prompted to test their speeds and provide the results…

click to listen to Steve Monaghan

Monaghan says the county is setting a goal of at least three-thousand survey responses. Late last year, he told the Board of Supervisors that the state had set aside around one-billion dollars for rural counties to expand broadband infrastructure. The Federal Infrastructure Bill also includes 36-billion dollars, with rural areas a priority.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha