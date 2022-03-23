First Countywide Broadband Survey Launched

With millions more dollars in government grant money becoming available this year, Nevada County wants a more precise assessment of its broadband needs. All residents and businesses are being asked to participate in the first-ever countywide survey to better determine high-speed internet availability and reliability. County Chief Information Officer, Steve Monaghan, says other surveys have only been conducted by providers for their specific project areas…

You can find the survey on “My Nevada County dot-com”. Monaghan says it takes less than five minutes to fill out. And respondents who have internet access will also be prompted to test their speeds and provide the results…

Monaghan says the county is setting a goal of at least three-thousand survey responses. Late last year, he told the Board of Supervisors that the state had set aside around one-billion dollars for rural counties to expand broadband infrastructure. The Federal Infrastructure Bill also includes 36-billion dollars, with rural areas a priority.