First Day Of Classes For Grass Valley School District

Today (August 16th) is the day that students in the Grass Valley School District return to class. And enrollment has dropped a bit from recent years, at 15-hundred-48 Pre-K through eighth-graders. But District Superintendent Andrew Withers says their numbers have always been a bit unique…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Meanwhile, Withers is also praising facilities and infrastructure progress from the passage of the 18-point-8 million dollar Measure D bond, passed by voters in June of 2018. This past summer, that included quadrupling WiFi power, updating the security camera system, and new asphalt and striping. And there’s more to come…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Withers says the Grass Valley School District is also in the final stages for providing a bigger and better food services building, as well as a new turf field and restroom at Margaret Scotten School.