< Back to All News

First Day Of Classes For Grass Valley School District

Posted: Aug. 16, 2023 12:14 AM PDT

Today (August 16th) is the day that students in the Grass Valley School District return to class. And enrollment has dropped a bit from recent years, at 15-hundred-48 Pre-K through eighth-graders. But District Superintendent Andrew Withers says their numbers have always been a bit unique…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Meanwhile, Withers is also praising facilities and infrastructure progress from the passage of the 18-point-8 million dollar Measure D bond, passed by voters in June of 2018. This past summer, that included quadrupling WiFi power, updating the security camera system, and new asphalt and striping. And there’s more to come…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Withers says the Grass Valley School District is also in the final stages for providing a bigger and better food services building, as well as a new turf field and restroom at Margaret Scotten School.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha