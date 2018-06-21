First day of summer brings the heat

Summer has arrived… at 3:07 AM (pacific) this morning (Thursday) the Earth moved into the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year. On the solstice North America will average between fourteen and fifteen hours of daylight… appproximately five-and-a-half more hours of daylight than on the shortest day of the year. Coincidentally, KNCO Meteoroligist, Dan Holiday, says this year the solstice also marks the beginning of the first real heat wave of the year.

Senior citizens and young children are most prone to helath related issues during extreme heat conditions. So Holiday suggests checking on people you know may be at risk.

Holiday says temperatures will climb into the mid-90s throughout the weekend as a ridge of high pressure hovers over the area.