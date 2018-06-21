< Back to All News

First day of summer brings the heat

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 5:00 AM PDT

Summer has arrived… at 3:07 AM (pacific) this morning (Thursday) the Earth moved into the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year. On the solstice North America will average between fourteen and fifteen hours of daylight… appproximately five-and-a-half more hours of daylight than on the shortest day of the year. Coincidentally, KNCO Meteoroligist, Dan Holiday, says this year the solstice also marks the beginning of the first real heat wave of the year.

Listen to Dan Holiday

Senior citizens and young children are most prone to helath related issues during extreme heat conditions. So Holiday suggests checking on people you know may be at risk.

Listen to Dan Holiday

Holiday says temperatures will climb into the mid-90s throughout the weekend as a ridge of high pressure hovers over the area.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha