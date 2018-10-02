First Cell Phone Emergency Alert Test Wednesday

Sometime after 11 o’clock tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, you can expect to hear a weird noise coming from your cell phone. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is doing their first-ever national test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System. Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Manager John Gulserian says the entire process will be quick…

The test is scheduled for 11:18 Pacific Time, but Gulserian says that could vary from phone to phone…

The test will also be done concurrent with a test of the Emergency Alert System on television. The nationwide test was originally supposed to be done on September 20, but was postponed due to inclement weather on the east coast.

