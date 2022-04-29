< Back to All News

First-Ever Earth Fest Saturday In Nevada City

Posted: Apr. 29, 2022 12:13 AM PDT

Nevada City climaxes a month of Earth Day activities with its first-ever Earth Fest on Saturday. It’s at Union Alley. Chamber of Commerce events manager, Lynn Skrukrud, says says it’s their proactive approach to preserving and planet…

Lynn Skrukrud

The free event will have live music all day and other special performances. Also interactive booths, kids’ activities, and some 40 vendors, with many selling eco-friendly products. Skrukrud says that includes a unique canteen for outdoor recreationists…

Lynn Skrukrud

The event will also be zero-waste and will feature a brand-new bio-burner demonstration unit. You can also learn from numerous environmental organizations who will be on hand. And, in order to encourage you to avoid driving, Nevada County Connects is offering free fares, also including today (Fri.). Earth Fest is from 10am to 5pm on Saturday.

