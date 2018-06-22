First-Ever Healthy You Event This Weekend

A new health-related event for the first official weekend of summer. And it’s indoors, at the Grass Valley Veteran’s Memorial Building, Saturday. It’s called “Healthy You”, which emerged from the Grass Valley Union’s new Healthy You magazine. The event manager for the Union, Mary Anne Davis, says it’s part vendor exposition, part health-related businesses and part speaker series…

click to listen to Mary Anne Davis

Other speaker topics include the importance of a smile, nutrition for diabetes and other chronic diseases, health and harmony, the many faces of grief, childhood sexual abuse, and an inside look at body image. Davis says emotional health is highlighted as much as physical well-being…

click to listen to Mary Anne Davis

“Healthy You” is from 10am to 4pm Saturday at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, on South Auburn Street. Admission is five-dollars for those age 13 and over.