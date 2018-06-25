First Ever Nevada City Classic Brewfest

A number of changes to the 58th annual Nevada City Bicycle Classic were met with favorable responses. Along with moving the bicycle race from Father’s Day weekend, event organizers added a Brewfest on Saturday night. Organizer Matt Margulies introduced the new event as a fundraiser for the race itself.

Margulies says it’s the first step in making the Classic Weekend a series of events.*

The crowd of between 100 and 200 were enjoying the music, food, and beer from a number of local breweries…all for a good cause.

The cause being support of the second oldest bike race in the country.*

Local Breweries that supported the inaugural Brewfest included, Ol Republic, Three Forks, Grass Valley Brewery, The Ale House in Auburn, Crooked Lane in Auburn, and Sierra Nevada in Chico. All of the beer and entertainment were donated for Brewfest so all proceeds will go towards paying for race expenses.