First-Ever Pay-Per-Hour Parking Lot Opens GV

Grass Valley’s first-ever pay-per-hour parking lot opens today (Mon.). The lot is at the corner of Neal and South Auburn Streets and was formerly a “permit only” lot. It has 31 vehicle spaces and one motorcycle space. There is no charge for two handicap spaces. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says this also addresses a need for more public parking in a

Gammelgard says a parking kiosk has been installed where payments must be made, from 9am to 9pm, seven days a week. The rate is one-dollar an hour. Gammelgard says it will be monitored for a trial period of six months. And whether it stays open longer will mainly depend on how heavily it’s used and the revenue it brings in…

And if the paid lot is considered effective, Gammelgard says the City Council will consider other paid parking, with public input. The “permit only” lot has been moved across the street to a lot behind the Network Realty Building. Current parking permits are valid there.