< Back to All News

First-Ever Pay-Per-Hour Parking Lot Opens GV

Posted: May. 7, 2018 12:41 AM PDT

Grass Valley’s first-ever pay-per-hour parking lot opens today (Mon.). The lot is at the corner of Neal and South Auburn Streets and was formerly a “permit only” lot. It has 31 vehicle spaces and one motorcycle space. There is no charge for two handicap spaces. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says this also addresses a need for more public parking in a

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

Gammelgard says a parking kiosk has been installed where payments must be made, from 9am to 9pm, seven days a week. The rate is one-dollar an hour. Gammelgard says it will be monitored for a trial period of six months. And whether it stays open longer will mainly depend on how heavily it’s used and the revenue it brings in…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

And if the paid lot is considered effective, Gammelgard says the City Council will consider other paid parking, with public input. The “permit only” lot has been moved across the street to a lot behind the Network Realty Building. Current parking permits are valid there.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha