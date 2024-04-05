< Back to All News

First-Ever Springfest At Bridgeport

Posted: Apr. 5, 2024 12:09 AM PDT

Although it could be warmer, California State Parks is holding its first-ever Springfest at Bridgeport on Saturday. And Interpretive Park Aide, Wyatt Grognet says many of the activities will be linked to the wildflowers near the South Yuba River that look their best this time of year. Interpretive walks are available, as they normally are each Saturday, as well as Sunday, at 10am…

And even though the Buttermilk Trail is still closed, about a-quarter-of-a-mile in, due to a slide, there are still plenty of wildflowers on that stretch. There will also be wildflower games. Grognet says they’re also celebrating the pipevine swallowtail butterfly…

Keynote speakers will also be on hand, along with live music and snacks for sale. Park rangers will also give a presentation on river safety, especially with a surge in flows expected this weekend, due to the Spaulding One powerhouse repair project. Springfest at Bridgeport is happening Saturday from 10am to 4pm. There is a five-dollar parking fee.

