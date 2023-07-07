< Back to All News

First Fentanyl Murder Conviction Statewide

Posted: Jul. 7, 2023 2:14 PM PDT

Neighboring Placer County is the first county in the state to get a murder conviction for a fentanyl death. 21-year-old Nathaniel Cabacungan has pleaded to the charge. He possessed and transported the drug, pressed into pills to look like percocets. And he gave them to a 15-year-old Roseville girl for the purpose of engaging in lewd behavior, according to complaint. A recent proposed law that would allow murder to be charged in certain fentanyl deaths stalled this spring. But District Attorney Morgan Gire says there’s never been a prohibition for charging it, as a result of behavior that’s considered dangerous…

click to listen to Morgan Gire

Gire has filed murder charges in three other fentanyl deaths as well. One also was resolved with a guilty plea, but not to murder. And the other two are still pending…

click to listen to Morgan Gire

The DA’s Office has a “One Pill Can Kill” webpage. It says that in 2020 there were 24 local residents who died from fentanyl poisoning. Nearly half were under age 25, marking a 700-percent increase over 2019 numbers. Cabacungan had no prior fentanyl convictions. Sentencing is scheduled for August 16th, with a range of 15 years to life in prison.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha