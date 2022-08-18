First Flex Alert Issued Due To Heatwave

The worst heatwave of the summer so far has also prompted the first Flex Alert from the Independent System Operator. That was in effect from 4 to 9 Wednesday evening and may also be issued on Thursday. It’s also prompted by tight energy supplies across the West. Megan McFarland, with Marketing and Communications for PG and E, says it’s mainly due to the spike in air conditioning use. This is also when PG and E now charges its highest rates, under its Time of Use Plan, that took full effect in the fall of 2020 in Nevada County. So, even if there’s no Flex Alert, McFarland says pre-cooling measures are recommended before then…

And then, between 4 and 9pm, PG and E suggests you set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher. And if it’s cool enough when it’s dark, open windows and doors and use fans. McFarland says they also have a new energy reduction incentive program. It’s called Power Saver Rewards…

And the utility says another way to reduce the amount of power on the grid is to enroll in their Smart AC Program. This year, new participants will receive 75-dollars for existing thermostats, or 120-dollars off a new purchase.