First Flex Power Alert Of The Summer Issued

California’s grid operator has called for the first statewide Flex Alert of the summer. PG and E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says heightened electricity conservation is being urged between 5 and 9pm Tuesday and Wednesday, when many of us are home and crank up the air conditioners…

Merlo says small behavioral changes can make a big difference in reducing demand during periods of extreme heat…

And Merlo says if you turn your ceiling fan on when using the air conditioner, you can raise your thermostat about four degrees to save energy, with no reduction in comfort. Also, close windows and draw the shades to keep in pre-cooled air from the night and early morning. And avoid using an electric oven on hot days. Instead, cook on the stove, use a microwave oven, or grill outside. But Merlo also stresses that no power outages or brownouts are anticipated from the increased demand.