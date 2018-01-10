First Flu Case Surge Of The Season

Flu activity in California is being described by the Department of Public Health as widespread and at levels usually seen at the peak of the influenza season. 27 deaths have been reported, but none in Nevada County. County Public Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says cases have started spiking up over the last week or so, a little earlier than normal. He says this year’s strain, called H3N2, is the same as last year’s….

Cutler says only intensive care cases and deaths of people under age 65 are reported to his department. He also says that, once again, the vaccine is about 30 to 40% effective…

The Department of Public Health says although influenza season usually peaks between December and February, flu activity can occur as late as May, which means it’s not too late to get vaccinated. It also takes about 2 weeks after getting a shot for the body to respond fully.