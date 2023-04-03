First Free Greenwaste Disposal Sunday and Monday

With the end of the stormy season coming closer, it is now time to get rid of any green waste that was created because of the storms.

Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the first two dates for free green waste disposal are Easter Sunday and Monday, but there are more dates in April, May, and June.

The events are co-sponsored by the Nevada County Offices Office of Emergency Services, CALFIRE, and The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County.

However, there are limitations to the greenwaste that can be dropped off. No scotch broom, poison oak, blackberries, or large diameter tree limbs or rootballs.

Drop off location is the usual Brunswick Road location with the entry off East Bennet Street.

This is a link to the information.