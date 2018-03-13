First Grass Valley Woman Mayor Dies

She was a Grass Valley icon and a leader for great parks and recreation. She was also the city’s first female mayor. Dee Mautino has passed away. Mautino was known for being feisty and cantankerous–two adjectives used by current mayor Howard Levine…

Listen to Howard Levine 1

Mautino Park on Alta Street is named after her. Levine remembers when that area was a vacant lot, and says not everyone was in favor of the idea of a park there…

Listen to Howard Levine 2

There’s no word yet on funeral arrangements. Levine says the city will do something to honor her at their council meeting tonight, but didn’t want to elaborate. He did say it would be very visual. You can check it out for yourself–the council meeting starts tonight at 7 at City Hall. DeVere “Dee” Mautino was 91.

–gf