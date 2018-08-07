First GV Council Candidate Qualifies For Ballot

The first official candidate has qualified for the Grass Valley City Council race ballot in November. Bob Branstrom is running for two open seats. He says he’s never run for an elected office before. But he says, since he retired as a research analyst, he’s been doing a lot of volunteer work. And he says he’s looking for another way to serve the community. One of his goals is addressing the chronic housing shortage, including through reducing red tape and expenses for builders…

click to listen to Bob Branstrom

The 67-year-old Branstrom says he wants to improve local livability, making it more attractive to young families…

click to listen to Bob Branstrom

Other goals for Branstrom include improving public safety services, to deal with crime, as well as fire risks. He says the city has done a good job in fiscal management during tight times and wants to see even more progress in getting the public involved with city issues. There are two other candidates who have taken out papers but have not returned them yet with sufficient signatures. That includes incumbent Ben Aguilar, as well as newcomer Steve Slack. Jason Fouyer announced last week that he was not seeking another term.