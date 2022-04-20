< Back to All News

First Elections Forum Focuses On Supervisors Board

Posted: Apr. 20, 2022 12:05 PM PDT

Five candidates running for two seats on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors gave their thoughts on a wide range of issues, in less than an hour and a half, at the first in a series of forums at the Rood Center, Tuesday evening. And perhaps the hottest topic, right out of the gate, was the Idaho Maryland Mine proposal. None of the candidates expressed a preference, at this point of the process. Calvin Clark, who is trying to unseat Sue Hoek in District Four, as well as recall the entire Board, also took the opportunity to take another jab about government transparency…

In her rebuttal, Hoek said she and the Board will maintain an unbiased approach…

Hoek is seeking her second four-year term in June. Also on hand were the three candidates for the District Three seat on the Board that’s being vacated by Dan Miller: Lisa Swarthout, Patti Ingram-Spencer, and Valentina Masterz. Other questions at the forum covered such issues as wildfire prevention, helping the homeless, and what’s an appropriate workload and salary for a supervisor. The forums are hosted by the League of Women Voters. The next one is Thursday evening, featuring candidates for Auditor-Controller and the Nevada City Council.

