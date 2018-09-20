First League of Women Voters Forum Tonight

The first of four candidates forum presented by the local chapter of the League of Women Voters is tonight at the Rood Center. It features candidates for the Nevada Irrigation District board. Ricki Heck, who is running unopposed in Division One, will give a statement at the beginning, and then the candidates for the contested election in Division Two, Bruce Herring and Chris Bierwagen, will answer questions from a media panel and the audience. Chapter President Janice Bedayn says there will be two more events next week–Wednesday night will feature the candidates for Grass Valley City Council, and Thursday, the two candidates for Nevada County Sheriff…

Bedayn says they tried to get the two candidates for Congress, but Doug LaMalfa declined the invitation…

Also the two candidates for State Assembly–Brian Dahle and Caleen Sisk couldn’t agree on a date. The forum tonight is from 7 to 8:30pm in the Board of Supervisors chambers. Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent out beginning October 8.

