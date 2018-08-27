< Back to All News

First Local Gas Tax Road Project Now Complete

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

The first Nevada County road project using the new gas tax money is complete. The funds from the tax, also known as Senate Bill 1, or S-B-1, were used to re-surface portions of Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley Drive, Indian Springs Road, and Spenceville Road. County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack is pleased with the way it came out…

The gas tax is subject to be repealed by voters in November. The pipeline project along Pleasant Valley Road to connect Penn Valley to the Lake Wildwood treatment plant tore up that road, but Pack says in general, these were roads where the pavement was beginning to break down…

The next scheduled project is re-surfacing the county portions of Ridge Road, which is slated to get underway in a couple of weeks.

