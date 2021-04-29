First Major In-Person Concert Announced

The first major concert in Nevada County to allow significant in-person attendance, since the pandemic began over a year ago, has been announced by the Center for the Arts. Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says Taj Mahal will be the first of a series of Saturday outdoor shows at the Fairgrounds, starting on June 12th and through July. And, if the county stays in the Red Tier, that means only 20-percent capacity for a venue that normally accomodates five-thousand spectators. Attendance will also be in socially-distanced pods that allow four people…

The concert is also three days before the governor’s planned “full re-opening” of the economy on June 15th. But Manuel says she doesn’t expect that will allow traditional attendance for concerts and similar restrictions will still be in place…

Manuel says if the county moves to a better tier and the concert has sold out they’ll sell more tickets. More Fairground shows are expected to be announced next week. The recently-rennovated Center has been featuring virtual performances and Manuel hopes the first indoor shows there can happen by the fall.