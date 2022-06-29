First Major Wildfire In Nevada County This Season

It’s the first major wildfire of the season for Nevada County. The Public Information Officer for Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, Mary Eldridge, says it began around 2pm Tuesday in the North San Juan area…

That’s near Bridgeport. It’s not known if it was a residential structure nor what caused the fire. At least 400 acres has been scorched…

Evacuation orders have been issued for a number of residents, at least 20 homes, according to Eldridge. The Fairgrounds was accepting livestock animals. The Madelyn Helling Library is an evacuation point. And, of course, there are road closures in the area.