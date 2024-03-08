First March Primary Vote Update Scheduled

The first vote update for the March Primary is scheduled to be released by the Nevada County Elections Department today (Fri.). Updates are normally expected to be available on Fridays and Tuesdays, according to the county’s Assistant Registrar of Voters, Corey O’Hayre. He says around 40-thousand ballots have now been received, out of 75-thousand sent out, for an estimated participation rate of around 53-percent. That’ll once again be one of the higher rates of all California counties. Ballots are still accepted between now and Tuesday, but they must be postmarked no later than March fifth. Meanwhile, O’Hayre estimates around 10-thousand uncounted ballots. And this was also the first time a new sorting machine was used, designed to speed up tallies…

click to listen to Corey O’Hayre

The vote canvass also began yesterday (Thurs.) and must be completed no later than 30 days after March fifth, the date of the Primary. O’Hayre also says very few ballots end up being rejected, or less than 100…

click to listen to Corey O’Hayre

The most notable local race still worth monitoring is for District Two Supervisor. Robb Tucker had 49-point-three-percent of the votes, but still needs over 50-percent to be elected outright and avoid a runoff in November. And both local fire tax measures were too close to call. Measure B, in Grass Valley, led by less than a percentage point, at just over 50-percent. It needs majority approval. Measure C, for Nevada City, was only about one-percent above the two-thirds approval threshhold.