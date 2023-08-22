First Measurable Rain In August In 20 Years

Monday was the first time in 20 years that there was measure rain in August for the Grass Valley region. And the National Weather Service says it’s only the eighth time since 1966 that there was significantly wet weather for what is traditionally one of the hottest and driest months of the year. Meteorologist Sara Purdue says the wetttest August was in 1976, when two-point-three inches fell. 2003 was the second-wettest, at one-point-nine inches, followed by 1989, with point-nine inches. And it’s yesterday’s total wasn’t expected to top those years, although records were smashed in the south part of the state. It was all just the remnants of what started out as Hurricane Hilary, which never made landfall. No hurricane has made landfall in California since 1939. And by the time it impacted the north state Hurricane Hilary had been downgraded to a tropical depression…

Meanwhile, Purdue says we should finally be back to more normal weather patterns over the rest of the week, including cooler nights…..

And by Wednesday and Thursday, daytime temperatures are expected to heat back up above 90 degrees, before it cools off more for next weekend.