< Back to All News

First Mosquito Fish Giveaway at Fairgrounds

Posted: May. 10, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

It’s that time of year again. It’s mosquito season, and that also means mosquito fish giveaways from the Nevada County Environmental Health Department. Mosquito fish can consume large amounts of insect larvae in a pond or other standing bodies of water, and by reducing the mosquito population, residents can reduce the risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases including the West Nile virus. The first mosquito fish giveaway is today at the Nevada County Fairgrounds from noon to 2pm. Other giveaways are scheduled for May 24 and June 21 at the Rood Center, and June 7 at the Fairgrounds–all from noon to 2pm.

–gf

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha