First Mosquito Fish Giveaway at Fairgrounds

It’s that time of year again. It’s mosquito season, and that also means mosquito fish giveaways from the Nevada County Environmental Health Department. Mosquito fish can consume large amounts of insect larvae in a pond or other standing bodies of water, and by reducing the mosquito population, residents can reduce the risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases including the West Nile virus. The first mosquito fish giveaway is today at the Nevada County Fairgrounds from noon to 2pm. Other giveaways are scheduled for May 24 and June 21 at the Rood Center, and June 7 at the Fairgrounds–all from noon to 2pm.

–gf