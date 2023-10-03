< Back to All News

First Nevada County Health Fair

Posted: Oct. 3, 2023 1:01 PM PDT

Even though Nevada County has one of the highest percentages of seniors of any county in the state, there have been no formal or regular health fairs for them. And now the first of what will likely be annual events is happening at the Gold Miner’s Inn in Grass Valley on Wednesday. It also focuses on people with disabilities. It’s the brainchild of the Elder Care Providers Coalition. It was founded by Barbara Larsen in 1991. Speaking on KNCO: Insight, she said it includes free screenings…

Also multiple educational resources. Larsen says there are many things you can learn about to maintain better physical as well as mental health, without it having to be expensive…

The Nevada County Health Fair is from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday.

