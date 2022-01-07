< Back to All News

First NevCo Baby Of 2022 Three Days Late

Posted: Jan. 6, 2022 5:02 PM PST

Nevada County’s first baby of 2022 is named Millie Sutherlin. She was born to Jessica and Mathew Sutherlin of Grass Valley at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. But Jessica says she was really surprised about that, since her daughter didn’t come into the world until January fourth, or on Tuesday…

And, of course, the family was presented with a Radio Flyer wagon, courtesy of B and C Hardware, full of mom and baby supplies, which were provided by the hospital’s Family Birth Center employees and the Auxilary Gift Shop…

Millie was born weighing six pounds and was 20 inches long.

