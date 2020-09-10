< Back to All News

First November Candidates Forum This Evening

Posted: Sep. 10, 2020 12:24 AM PDT

It’s another sign that the November General Election is not far away. The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County begins its series of local candidates forums Thursday evening. Seven candidates are vying for four open seats on the County Board of Education. League President Janice Bedayn says there are a lot of challenges the Board is facing this year, especially with the coronavirus pandemic…

click to listen to Janice Bedayn

And because of the pandemic continuing this fall, the forums are, of course, virtual, instead of in-person. But Bedayn says that should actually enhance voter interest…

click to listen to Janice Bedayn

But to watch it live, you must also register through the League of Women Voters website. It can be seen on the same YubaNet platform it’s been using for its Town Hall meetings this year. Also on the Facebook pages of YubaNet, the Union, and the League. Tonight, there are actually two forums, with one running from 5 to 6pm for Trustee Area 1, and the other, for Trustee Areas 2 and 3, from 6:15 to 7:30pm.

