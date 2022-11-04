First-Of-Kind Volunteer Fair on Saturday

Nevada County has always been rich with individuals and nonprofit organizations that are committed to helping people connect, grow, and thrive. And if you’d like to be a part of that, you’ll find over 40 such groups at a first-of-its-kind Community Volunteer Fair on Saturday at the Fairgrounds. Wendy Willoughby is one the Managing Director of the Center for NonProfit Leadership, which is hosting the event…

click to listen to Wendy Willoughby

That might include the environment, food insecurity, homelessness, youth, animals, arts and culture, and social justice. Willoughby says many people have skills, such as with their jobs, that could be an effective fit with a particular organization. She also reminds people of the social, emotional, and mental benefits of volunteering…

click to listen to Wendy Willoughby

To find a list of the nonprofit groups who are scheduled to be there, go to the Center for NonProfit Leadership website. The Community Volunteer Fair is Saturday from 10am to 2pm inside the Northern Mines building of the Nevada County Fairgrounds.