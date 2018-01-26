< Back to All News

First of Two Homeless Forums This Weekend

Posted: Jan. 26, 2018 12:35 AM PST

Local experts on homeless in Western Nevada County will discuss the issue, and pathways toward solving it, during public forums on the next two Saturdays. That’s at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Pastor Eileen Smith-LeVan says tomorrow’s forum features Brendan Phillips, the housing resource manager for the county…

click to listen to Pastor Smith-LeVan

Phillips works with nonprofits and is creating a plan to increase the amount of low-income and workforce housing in the area. He’s applying for grants to fund projects. Phillips is the son of Hospitality House co-founder and homeless advocate Utah Phillips. Then on Saturday, February 3rd, LeVan says there will be several speakers, including the executive director of Hospitality House. Also…representatives from Sierra Roots and the Salvation Army’s Booth Family Center…

click to listen to Pastor Smith-LeVan

Both forums run from 9-11am, the next two Saturdays, in the Old Fellowship Hall of Peace Luthern Church.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha