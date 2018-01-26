First of Two Homeless Forums This Weekend

Local experts on homeless in Western Nevada County will discuss the issue, and pathways toward solving it, during public forums on the next two Saturdays. That’s at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Pastor Eileen Smith-LeVan says tomorrow’s forum features Brendan Phillips, the housing resource manager for the county…

Phillips works with nonprofits and is creating a plan to increase the amount of low-income and workforce housing in the area. He’s applying for grants to fund projects. Phillips is the son of Hospitality House co-founder and homeless advocate Utah Phillips. Then on Saturday, February 3rd, LeVan says there will be several speakers, including the executive director of Hospitality House. Also…representatives from Sierra Roots and the Salvation Army’s Booth Family Center…

Both forums run from 9-11am, the next two Saturdays, in the Old Fellowship Hall of Peace Luthern Church.